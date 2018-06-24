Bodies Of 4 Andhra Engineering Students, Washed Away In River, Recovered

The teenagers were second year students of MIC Engineering College in Kanchikacharla district.

Andhra Pradesh | Edited by (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: June 24, 2018 09:58 IST
Hyderabad:  The bodies of the four engineering students who drowned in the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh yesterday were recovered this morning. Nearly 100 personnel, from the NDRF, state disaster management body and the fire department , were involved in the search operations that went on through the night.

Five second year students of a private engineering college had gone for a picnic to Ibrahimpatnam's Pavitra Sangamam – the confluence point of the Krishna and the Godabvari rivers – in Ranga Reddy district, 35 km from Hyderabad. When one of them was drowning while bathing in the river, three of his friends jumped into the water to rescue him, but were washed away because of strong water currents. 

Police said one of the students crossed the safety railing, which led to the incident. The bodies of the four teenagers were recovered before a Navy team from Visakhapatnam could reach the site of accident by road.

The teenagers have been identified as Praveen, 18, Chaitanya, 18, Rajkumar, 19, and Srinath, 19. They were studying at MIC Engineering College in Kanchikacharla district.

Krishna District Collector Vijay Krishna and other officials rushed to the scene of the accident. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken note of the incident and had asked officials to make all efforts for the search and rescue operations.

In November last year, at least 16 people died after an overloaded boat capsized in the Krishna River near Vijayawada, 275 km from Hyderabad. The accident took place when the boat set off for Pavitra Sangamam. 

(With inputs from IANS)

