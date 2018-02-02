BJP Ally Chandrababu Naidu Upset Over Budget, Calls Party Meet We are in alliance and will fight for our share, TDP leader YS Chowdhary said, adding that the party leaders will put "pressure on the Centre until 2019 elections".

Disappointed with the Budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh, the ruling Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has called for a meeting with party leaders to discuss the future course of action. Shortly after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018, union minister and TDP leader YS Chowdhary expressed disappointment over the resources allocated in the Union Budget 2018-19 for Andhra Pradesh, adding that the party would continue to fight for the state's due.Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Minister of State for Science and Technology noted that the people of Andhra Pradesh were dissatisfied with the budget. "People and the party are disappointed with the Union Budget presented today. Many state issues like Railway Zone, Polavaram project funding, funding for capital Amaravati and other pending issues of Andhra Pradesh were not addressed in the budget," he said.On the pending infrastructure projects, the minister said there was no progress in the last four years."The Polavaram project was linked to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), but there was no smooth flow of funds. The budget should have included it," he said."Metro for Andhra Pradesh in Vizag and Vijayawada was promised, but there is no mention about it in the budget, except for things like renovation of platforms and construction of foot-over-bridges," he said.We are in alliance and will fight for our share, Mr Chowdhary said, adding that the party leaders will put "pressure on the Centre until 2019 elections".TDP lawmaker from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has paid many visits to Delhi, not once did Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mention his name during the budget speech".Mr Naidu will hold a meeting in Amaravati on Sunday to discuss the course of action. The TDP which is part of the National Democratic Alliance or NDA at the Centre has been demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014, but the demand was rejected outright by the Centre.The TDP had also sided with the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP and its allies do not have a majority, to refer the controversial triple talaq bill to a select committee.