Andhra Teacher Allegedly Slits Teen's Throat For Rejecting His Advances

The man taught the Class 9 girl Hindi at Rockwell High School in Bangarupeta in Kurnool.

A Class 9 student was allegedly attacked by her school teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early this morning. The teacher went to her home and allegedly tried to slit her throat with a blade for rejecting his advances.

Later, Shankar, who teaches Hindi at Rockwell High School in Bangarupeta area of Kurnool district, about 200 kilometre from Hyderabad, slashed his own throat.

Following the incident, the girl was taken to a hospital.

The teacher was beaten up by locals who had gathered outside the girl's house and handed him over to the police.

The cops took him to the hospital for treatment.