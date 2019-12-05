Andhra Student Arrested For Defaming Telangana Rape Victim On Social Media

A case was registered on December 1 and he was arrested from Guntur, police said. (Representational)

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near Hyderabad last month, police said.

The student had posted the comments on November 29 and after the post went viral, he deleted his Facebook account as he feared a police case, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

A case was registered on December 1 and during the investigation, he was arrested from Guntur, police said.

Telangana police have already arrested three people from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly posting abusive comments on different social media platforms.

The Commissioner strictly cautioned people not to resort to posting such objectionable comments and defaming any individuals and if they do, they will have to face severe consequences as per the law.