Probe Into Amaravati Land Deals 'Vendetta Politics': Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu says the government has targeted the state of Andhra Pradesh, and not the TDP. (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe the alleged irregularities of his tenure is an example of "vendetta politics" by the YSR Congress Party.

"The SIT formed yesterday is another example of vendetta politics by this government. This is not new. This government has targeted not TDP but the state of Andhra Pradesh, by forming three SITs and five or six committees in 9 months," Chandrababu Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes after the state formed a ten-member SIT to probe the findings of a cabinet sub-committee that said that since the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh came into existence, there were procedural, legal and financial irregularities as well as fraudulent transactions in policies, projects, programs, including insider trading allegations of land in the Capital Region Development Authority region institutions.

It will probe allegations of insider trading in land deals, manipulation of boundaries of capital and systematic inclusion of land belonging to leaders of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's party and their associates in the new capital region. The SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

The government formed the SIT based on the interim report of the state cabinet subcommittee.

"Constituting SIT shows the transparency of the government. An official team has been appointed with enough power to call anyone to their bench," Manoj Kothari, YSRCP spokesperson, said.