Andhra Pradesh Journalist, Out On Morning Walk, Chased And Stabbed To Death

When Jaganmohan Reddy, a journalist based in Andhra Pradesh, stepped out of his house on Tuesday morning, little did he know it would be his last walk of his life. Reddy was out on his daily morning walk when he was chased and attacked by unidentified men. He died from his injuries.

Reddy, a journalist who was associated with ABN Andhra Jyothy, was murdered in V Kota town of Chittoor, the home district of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. According to preliminary reports, unidentified assailants chased and stabbed him with sharp weapons, leaving him with no chance of escape. Reddy was found lying in a pool of blood with a torn shirt.

The killing has triggered widespread outrage among journalist bodies and civil society, with several associations condemning the attack and demanding swift and stringent action against those responsible.

Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) Tishar Dudi confirmed that the murder took place in the early hours and involved bike-borne assailants. Police are probing all possible angles, he said, including personal enmity, while not ruling out other motives.

Six special teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused, believed to be around 10 in number. District and intelligence units have also been pressed into service to assist with the investigation.

Senior police officials have visited the crime scene, and forensic teams are collecting evidence. Authorities have assured that all efforts are being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.