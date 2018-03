A highly decomposed headless body of a baby girl has been found in the Kalavakunta reservoir, about 60 km from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, police said.Police suspect that the girl, about one-year-old, might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir. Locals spotted the body yesterday and alerted the police.Investigations were on to nab those behind the crime, police said.