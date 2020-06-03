Chief Minister's 'Chaotic Regime' Drove Away Investors: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu termed Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule as "inefficient". (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu today termed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government's rule as "inefficient and atrocious", which led to a steep decline in the overall growth rate of the state.

The TDP chief said Mr Reddy's "chaotic regime" has driven away investments not only from Andhra Pradesh, but from the whole country.

Mr Naidu said in a tweet said that Andhra Pradesh witnessed rapid strides in development under the previous TDP rule though there was ₹16,000 crore deficit budget due to state bifurcation.

Claiming that TDP turned Andhra Pradesh into the number one state, the former chief minister said his five-year rule helped the state get "667 awards for its brilliant performance in different sectors."

"From that peak level performance and achievements, Andhra Pradesh has now fallen down and being mocked nationally and internationally for its useless and helpless regime," Mr Naidu said.

He alleged that for the sake of their shares and collections, the ruling YRSCP leaders have "harassed and chased away" the investors.

"Once, the state used to be a major attraction at the Davos Economic Forum but now it is seen as no safe haven because of government harassment and bullying," he said.

The TDP chief said the people would be "safe and happy only if the rulers behave responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land".

"The state as a whole would become a laughing stock in the eyes of the world just for the inabilities and inefficiencies of the elected present-day rulers," he said.