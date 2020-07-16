Andhra Cabinet's Nod For Panel Formation For Re-organisation Of Districts

The Cabinet also approved the extension of ''YSR Cheyuta'' welfare scheme.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for constituting a committee for reorganization of districts of state, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said on Wednesday.

"The cabinet has approved a proposal for constituting a committee for reorganisation of districts of the state. The committee will study the possibilities and feasibility of reorganizing the districts," he said.

The committee will be headed by Chief Secretary with Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Secretary (Services) of the General Administration Department, Secretary of the Planning Department and an official from the Chief Minister''s Office as its members.

Principal Secretary (Finance) will be its convener and the committee is ordered to give its report as soon as possible, Venkatramaiah said.

The cabinet gave its nod for filling 9712 posts of doctors.

"This will be the biggest recruitment of jobs for the first time in the country. Of these, 5701 posts will be new ones, and 4011 posts are pending from a long time," Venkatramaiah said

The Cabinet also approved the extension of ''YSR Cheyuta'' welfare scheme.

"Under ''YSR Cheyuta'', women of BC, SC, ST, minority categories within the age group of 45-60 years will get Rs 18,750 per annum for four years. Till date, 17.03 lakh women applied for the benefit. Now the cabinet has decided to extend the scheme for another 8.21 lakh women who are already getting pension. It is estimated that this scheme will cost Rs 1540.89 crore per annum and Rs 6163.59 crores in four years," Venkatramaiah said.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the constitution of Sand Corporation for mining and distribution of sand.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of Andhra Pradesh Rayala Seema Drought Mitigation Projects Corporation Limited (APRSDMPCL).

The corporation is intended for the development of irrigation and drinking water projects'' works in the Rayalaseema region. The corporation will be 100 per cent government company and its capital layout will be Rs 40,000 crore.

The Cabinet has approved for an amendment to Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Land Act 2006 (conversion for non-agriculture purpose) for constituting 10,000 MW Solar Power Projects. The cabinet decided to bring an ordinance in this regard, the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020 that will allow exporting renewable energy beyond the state.

It approved withdrawal of cases filed against Muslim youth of Guntur on the allegation of attacking Guntur Old Police Station and cases filed against teachers and other government employees as part of agitation against Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Cabinet gave its assent to ''AP Fish Feed Quality Control Act 2020''.

"At first the government will bring an ordinance. There is almost Rs 17,000 crores worth Fish Feed business in the state. As the feed manufacturers are not following proper standards. Aqua farmers are facing losses. In order to monitor and regulate the feed manufacturers and maintain quality standards in manufacturing the feed, this ordinance will bring stringent rules," Venkatramaiah said.

He said a decision has been taken to constitute Sheperds'' Training Centre with Rs 5 crores in Pyapili of Kurnool district.

The Cabinet has also decided to set up a Veterinary Polytechnic at Kommamarri village in Kurnool district. The college will start with 30 students from the 2020-21 academic year.