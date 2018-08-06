Andhra Man Allegedly Throws 3 Children In The River After Fight With Wife

The accused fled after the incident, police is on a hunt (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man killed his three children by throwing them into a river after a fight with his wife in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

According to police, the bodies of the three boys were seen floating in Niva river. The children were identified as Puneet, 6, Sanjay, 3, and 3-month-old Rahul.

Venkateshwarlu, a truck driver, allegedly killed the children after a fight with his second wife Amaravathy.

He had married Amaravathy seven years ago as his first wife could not have children. A habitual drunkard, Venkateshwarlu used to frequently quarrel with Amaravathy.

After a fight a few days ago, she went to her parents house in Diguvapalli village. He went to their house on Sunday to bring her back.

Amaravathy told the police that since she was not ready to go with him, he had an argument and left with all the children. On the way to his village, he allegedly threw the children in the river on Sunday.

Police have launched a hunt for Venkateshwarlu.