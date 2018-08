Minister Lokesh Nara said the government is monitoring the situation.

Nine people have died and several are injured in a blast at a stone quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, reports news agency ANI.

The stone quarry is located in Kurnool's Hathi Belgal.

Minister Lokesh Nara said the government is monitoring the situation. "Deeply saddened by the news of Quarry Blast in Hathi Belgal, Alur in Kurnool district which has claimed many lives. We're monitoring the situation," he said.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.