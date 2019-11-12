7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Neighbour Arrested In Andhra Pradesh: Police

The man was arrested from Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Representational)

The police on Monday arrested one man from Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence.

Bhavanipuram police station sub-inspector said that on Sunday night at around 11pm, a man had filed a complaint about his seven-year-old missing daughter.

"The parents searched for her in the vicinity but were unable to find her. After registering the missing complaint, police searched the locality last night and even today. They had also deployed dog squad to search the missing minor," said the official.

"Today evening, the body of the minor was found packed in a bag in a house next to Anil. One Prakash, who resides in that house has been detained. The body was sent to a government hospital," he added.

The girl was studying in the second standard in Nallagunta village, where she was residing with her parents.

