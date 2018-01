Four engineering students are feared to have drowned in a pond in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The undergraduate students had reportedly gone for a picnic on Saturday, during which they decided to jump into the water for a quick swim, police said. Police found the students' backpacks and their lunchboxes at a clearing near the pond, apparently the spot where the four students had chosen to make their picnic spot. A polythene bag full of guavas lay scattered nearby.Police said the boys have been identified as K Harikrishna Raju, Kota Sai, ASK Parasuman and G Vijaya Sankar, all students of Ramachandra College of Engineering in Eluru, some 330 kilometres from Hyderabad.