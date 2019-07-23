28-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide After Alleged Torture By Husband

Woman allegedly commits suicide by setting herself ablaze in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze due to mental and physical harassment by her husband in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The woman has been identified as Sheik Hanifa.

"Police have registered a case," police officer Hasan told ANI.

"The incident took place on Monday in Guntur district. The woman committed suicide as her husband used to harass her and she was unable to bear the torture," he added.

The police said that Sheik Hanifa's husband used to doubt and physically harass her.

On Sunday night, the accused abused and hit her. She couldn't bear this and committed suicide the next day.

Police are searching for the accused.

