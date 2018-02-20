2 Top Andhra Firm Executives Allegedly Raped Junior For Months, Arrested The 28-year-old woman, from Jharkhand, resided in Malkapuram in Vishakhapatnam and worked in the company located in Atchutapuram SEZ of the district, he said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT

Visakhapatnam: Two senior executives of a private company was arrested for allegedly raping a woman employee of the firm, an official said.



The accused were identified as Dileep Pinto, 55, a Sri Lankan who worked as general manager of the company, and Malla Shyam Sundar, 30, a senior executive officer of the firm, DSP (SC/ST Cell) Ch Vivekananda said, adding they were arrested on February 18.



The 28-year-old woman, from Jharkhand, resided in Malkapuram in Vishakhapatnam and worked in the company located in Atchutapuram SEZ of the district, he said.



The woman, who was working as a junior level employee in the packaging company, was sexually assaulted multiple times separately by the two accused over the last few months, Ch Vivekananda said.



She was later promoted, but was sacked from the company in December last year on the ground of "poor performance", the police officer said.



Last month, the victim approached Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma and submitted a complaint. Rahul Sharma forwarded the complaint to Ch Vivekananda for investigation.



Ch Vivekananda said their investigation has revealed both Dileep Pinto and Malla Shyam Sundar had sexually assaulted the woman.



Both were arrested on Sunday evening, the police said.



