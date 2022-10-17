18 Dogs Poisoned In Andhra, Killer Says He Followed Village Head's Orders

Earlier this year, over 100 stray dogs were killed in Siddipet district of Telangana. (Representational)

Eighteen stray dogs were poisoned to death in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Saturday.

The Andhra Pradesh police has filed a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against one K Veerababu who claimed that Chebrole village Sarpanch and Secretary ordered him to kill the dogs by administering them with lethal injections.

Animal rights groups have called for swift action against the village heads following the deaths of the canines.

Earlier this year, over 100 stray dogs were killed in Siddipet district of Telangana. Videos of the carcasses of the dogs lying in a pit went viral on social media, causing widespread uproar.