Over 660 grams of gold was seized from the man and woman (Representational)

Two passengers were arrested at Amritsar's Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport on Saturday with 664.36 grams of gold.

Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said the two passengers, including a woman, are from Gujarat.

The gold was hidden in the woman's undergarment and the man had concealed it inside his rectum, officials said.