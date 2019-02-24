Man In Punjab Kills NRI Daughter With Iron Rod, Then Hangs Self: Police

The daughter had come to meet her parents a few days back. (Representative)

A retired engineer allegedly killed his non-resident Indian (NRI) daughter and later hanged himself in his house in Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

David Masih, 60, allegedly hit his daughter Niloufar, aged 35, on the head with an iron rod, killing her on the spot.

Masih, who was suffering from depression, later hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Gulmohar Avenue, police said.

The daughter had come to meet her parents a few days back.

Her mother had gone to a nearby church for Sunday prayers when the incident happened. She learnt about the incident on her return.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M.S. Bhullar said the reason behind the incident was being investigated.