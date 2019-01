Police said an investigation is underway in the case.(Representational)

A 29-year-old groom was injured as unidentified assailants opened fire at him during his wedding procession, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The groom, Rajiv, sustained a gunshot injury on his chest, Inspector Ravisher Singh said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.

Police said an investigation is underway in the case.