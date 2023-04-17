BJP Leader Shot At By Masked Shooter In Amritsar Home

BJP leader Balwinder Gill suffered a gunshot to his jaw.

BJP leader Balwinder Gill, a general secretary of the party's SC wing, was shot at and injured at Jandiala Guru, around 25 km from Amritsar, police said on Monday.

An unidentified attacker, who had his face covered, entered Mr Gill's residence on Sunday night and fired at the BJP leader at point-blank range, Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said.

Mr Gill suffered a gunshot to his jaw and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. As his condition worsened, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Amritsar, Mr Singh added.

The SP said the attacker also had an accomplice who was waiting outside the BJP leader's residence.

He said several police teams were working on the case and have collected vital clues from the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)