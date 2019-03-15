#Amritsar Trends On Twitter After Users Say They Heard "Loud Sounds"

One of the theories floating around on Twitter says it could be "sonic boom" from two air force jets flying in the area.

Amritsar | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: March 15, 2019 07:04 IST
Amritsar Police said everything was okay.


Amritsar: 

Twitter was abuzz in the early hours of Friday after users in Amritsar said they heard "two loud sounds". #Amritsar was trending on the micro-blogging website, with users sharing theories what the sounds could be. The police have tried to calm the nerves of the local users, saying "everything was okay" in the city.

"I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay. As per our information nothing has happened," Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI.

One of the theories floating around on Twitter says it could be "sonic booms" from two air force jets flying in the area. Sonic boom is the sound that is generated when jets break the sound barrier, which is when they move faster than the speed of sound.

Twitter users said the loud sounds were heard at around 1 am today.

The police officer said that it was only social media chatter. "We will investigate the matter. If there is something, we will let you know," he added.

Amritsar is situated near the border of India with Pakistan with the Wagah Border only 28 kilometres away.

With inputs from ANI

 



Amritsar

