Amritsar Resident Doctor Alleges Harassment By Bike-Borne Man In Campus

A female resident doctor of Government Medical College here has alleged that she was harassed by an unidentified man when she was heading towards her hostel after duty at the adjacent Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Police Wednesday said they had registered the complaint and were investigating the incident that reportedly took place late Monday evening.

The woman alleged that a bike-borne man intercepted her on the medical college premises when she was near her hostel.

The survivor, who hails from Delhi, alleged that the man snatched her purse and "touched her inappropriately". He fled when she raised an alarm, she said.

Amritsar Assistant Commissioner of Police Maninderpal Singh said CCTV footage of the area has been retrieved.

The incident comes close on the heels of the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor last month, an incident which triggered nationwide outrage.

