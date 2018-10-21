Amritsar Live Updates: Protesters Block Tracks, Several Trains Cancelled

Amritsar train accident: At least 61 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

The organisers of the Dussehra event in Amritsar during which 61 people were killed under a speeding train on Friday faced public anger as protesters threw stones at their home this morning. The organisers, local councillor Vijay Madan and her son, Sourabh Madan Mithu, are missing. The first information report filed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) names no one and is against unidentified people on the grounds that the accused in the case were yet to be identified.

Angry locals who have been on a sit-in since yesterday near the rail tracks where the accident took place were cleared by the police today. But minutes later, the protesters clashed with the police and threw stones. The residents had blocked the traffic around the Joda Pathak area and raised slogans against the district administration, claiming that some people were still missing. The protesters demanded that the missing people be traced and also adequate compensation be given to the families of the victims.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who visited the accident site yesterday, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

