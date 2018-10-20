After Amritsar Tragedy, A Frantic Search For Missing Family Members

At least 61 people were killed Friday evening after a crowd watching Ravan burning was run over by a train near Joda Phatak in Amritsar.

Amritsar | October 20, 2018
The Dussehra event organisers did not have the requisite permission from the municipal corporation

Amritsar: 

Many panic-stricken family members of people killed or wounded in Friday's Amritsar tragedy searched frantically from one hospital to another for any clue about the fate of their loved ones.

"My son is missing since the train accident. I went to Civil Hospital and Guru Govind Hospital, but I am unable to find him," a woman told news agency PTI. Another Amritsar resident who was looking for his brother-in-law and found him in a hospital, said: "I was shocked when I heard about the train accident. I got a call from home came to know that he had not come back home.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident after visiting the injured in hospitals A senior official in the district administration said most of those killed were migrant workers from UP and Bihar.

