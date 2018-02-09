UP Minister Receives Death Threat On Phone, FIR Filed By Police

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who is the minister for Stamp and Registration, said on Friday that he received a death threat from someone claiming to be speaking on behalf of former Samajwadi Party legislator Vijay Mishra. After receiving the phone call, he asked his lawyer to file an FIR.
According to an aide of Mr Nandi who spoke to news agency IANS, the minister shared the details of the call and the mobile umber from which the call was made with the police. Acting on the information, the police raided the house of a suspect, identified as Rajat Kesharwani.
Rajat Kesharwani, who owns an automobile agency, is missing and on the run an official said.
Senior police officer Aakash Kulhari said the matter was noted as a serious one and that the police were looking for Mr Kesharwani.
bomb blast outside his home in 2010. A journalist who was visiting him was killed in the attack. His wife Abhilasha Gupta, who is the mayor of Allahabad, claimed she received a death threat intended for both her and Mr Nandi in 2016.
With inputs from IANS