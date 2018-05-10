Lawyer In Allahabad Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 2 Bike Borne Men: Reports

CommentsThere is heavy security in the area since morning says news agency ANI.
Reports say, two men on a motorcycle started following Mr Srivastava this morning when he was on his way to work. On the way, near Manmohan Park, the men shot at Mr Srivastava, who died on the spot.
Lawyers hold protest after a lawyer named Rajesh Srivastava was shot dead in Colonelganj's Manmohan Park area, police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/GlynBvzcqN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2018
Soonafter lawyers started protesting the death of their colleague. A large contingent of police force has been sent to the spot.