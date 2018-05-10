Lawyer In Allahabad Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 2 Bike Borne Men: Reports

After an advocate was shot dead, lawyers protest in Allahabad

Allahabad
Protesting lawyers in Allahabad allegedly burnt a bus

Allahabad:  Lawyers in Allahabad allegedly set fire to a bus near the District Magistrate's office. They were protesting the killing of an advocate, Rajesh Srivastava, who was allegedly shot dead in Colonelganj's Manmohan Park area on this morning. 

There is heavy security in the area since morning says news agency ANI.Reports say, two men on a motorcycle started following Mr Srivastava this morning when he was on his way to work. On the way, near Manmohan Park, the men shot at Mr Srivastava, who died on the spot.

Soonafter lawyers started protesting the death of their colleague. A large contingent of police force has been sent to the spot.

