Secret To AI Profitability Is Hiring A Lot More PhDs'

In the tiny kingdom of Bhutan, dozens of data experts perfect artificial intelligence models from offices framed by majestic Himalayan peaks. The employees at iMerit aren't there to train AI in rudimentary tasks like recognizing "brown cat on a windowsill" in an image. Instead, they're teaching algorithms the anatomy of the human eye or how to detect changes in geospatial maps.

Backed by three Silicon Valley billionaires, iMerit is part of a growing cohort of companies building a more sophisticated, monetizable and reliable version of AI, an industry on track to add nearly $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030. As models become smarter, big businesses are increasingly looking to harness their power for highly specialized tasks, spawning dozens of data services startups devoted to customizing applications across sectors like finance, health care and defence.

There's a lot at stake. Even as AI fervour has swept through Silicon Valley, nagging questions persist about whether the technology will actually prove useful enough for businesses around the world to pay up for it and ensure that AI model developers can turn a profit. Of course, Nvidia Corp. has become the most valuable company in the world by selling AI chips. But the firm's biggest customers, including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., are still losing money from the immense cost of building more advanced AI systems.

Radha Basu, the founder and chief executive officer of iMerit, drew a parallel to software coders who built the internet, mobile phones and other modern tech platforms. "We're coder equivalents of the AI revolution," said the grey-haired entrepreneur, who's preparing to raise her next round of funding.

Getting AI to advanced proficiency in unrelated, sensitive and sometimes dangerous industries won't be easy. The undertaking requires a deep bench of human experts willing to add to their day jobs by training and improving models in technical fields.

iMerit office in Thimphu, Bhutan, in October. Photographer: Saritha Rai/Bloomberg

In Kenya, a startup is developing technology to scan the bush for signs of poachers. In Kazakhstan, medical experts are teaching models to identify the early stages of lung cancer. In India, Korea, Vietnam and elsewhere, linguists earning $65 an hour are helping models become proficient in languages other than English.

At iMerit, which employs 5,000 people in Bhutan, India and New Orleans, Yeshi Wangmo, 23, who hails from a family of farmers, has spent years mastering a single task: correctly identifying weeds and debris in images of vast fields of corn and cotton. Wangmo and her colleagues, dressed in colourful Bhutanese gho and kira wraps, help companies like Blue River Technology, a subsidiary of Deere & Co., build algorithms that improve accuracy when spraying pesticides and fertilizers, reducing use by as much as 90%.

"We are seeing companies tackle more advanced but also increasingly niche problems," said Ivan Lee, founder and CEO of data labeling solutions firm Datasaur Inc., whose customers include Netflix Inc. and the FBI. "Clients may need dentists who grew up in Tanzania or architects from France," said Lee, whose teams mainly work out of Indonesia.

Data accuracy is the lodestar of their work. When ChatGPT was launched two years ago, critics were quick to pick apart the platform's flaws and lapses. Since then, scores of human experts have been hired for quality control. The work is painstaking. Data labellers like Wangmo pore over scans, photos, videos and text to ready AI models. The goal is to improve generative AI systems that are trained on vast data sets to analyze or create new content. Perfecting them removes the discrepancy between the potential capabilities of AI and its actual performance in the real world.