Two Students Drown In Gujarat Lake While Taking Selfie

Two students of a polytechnic drowned in a lake while taking a selfie in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Harvijaysinh Gohil (17) and Vishwaraj Gohil (18).

Vishwaraj's father Kishor Gohil told police that his son had left home in the morning saying he was going to a tuition with his friend.

"Primary investigation revealed that they visited the Bor Talav lake in the city where they fell into water while taking a selfie," said police sub-inspector S P Agravat.

A security guard alerted the fire brigade after learning about the mishap, he said.

"It took almost one and a half hours to find the bodies," said fire brigade official Pradyumansinh Jadeja.