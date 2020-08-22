Tour Operator Switches Business To Help Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The man transformed his tour office into a shop selling Gujarati snacks in Ahmedabad.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people out of jobs, including those working in the travel sector.

A tour operator in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Ajay Modi, was among those who faced financial problems due to the lockdown and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

However, instead of going out of work, he decided to switch to an alternate mode of earning livelihood.

Mr Modi, who owned Ajay Modi Travels Pvt Ltd in the city, said he transformed his tour office into a shop selling Gujarati snacks and retained his employees.

"From March, our tour business had zero income. It took a hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown... To support our staff, we started a Gujarati snack store using our namkeen knowledge on the first floor of our office space."

Mr Modi said that the new business is not very profitable, but it supported the livelihoods of his staff and keeps him and his family occupied.

"The pandemic will end one day, and l will restart my previous business. My family will also keep the snack business running," he added.