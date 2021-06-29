Speeding Car Runs Over Family On Footpath In Ahmedabad, 1 Dead, 3 Injured

The incident happened at 12:30 am. The car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind (Representational)

A woman was killed while her husband and two children were injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were sleeping on a footpath in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

After the incident, which took place around 12:30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.

"The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there," he said.

A woman, identified as Santuben Babubhai (38), was killed, while her husband Babubhai and two children were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector BB Vaghela told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The victims were daily wagers from Gujarat's Dahod district. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We are trying to nab the car driver," Mr Vaghela said.



