PM Modi Flags Off Ahmedabad Metro, Takes Inaugural Ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children aboard the Ahmedabad metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro train service. In pictures released to media, PM Modi is seen riding the train with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and also interacted with children.

The first phase of the Ahmedabad metro is 40 km long; 6.5 km is under ground and the remaining stretch is elevated. It has two corridors - one from Vastral to Thaltej Gam and the other from Gyaspur depot to Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Union Cabinet has also given approval for the Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019. Phase-2 will be just over 28-km long.

"These Metro Projects will not only improve connectivity but will also reduce the travel time. It will provide comfortable and reliable public transport to the travelers especially in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar," Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.