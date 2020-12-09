Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Ahmedabad, No Casualties Reported

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Ahmedabad, No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported so far (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were burnt down after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area.

Newsbeep

Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Ahmedabad Chemical Factory FireFire Tenders

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india