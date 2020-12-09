Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Ahmedabad, No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported so far (Representational)

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were burnt down after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area.

Fire officer Rajesh Bhatt informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

