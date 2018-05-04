Complaint Filed Against 3 Cops For "Sexually Harassing'' Woman In Gujarat The woman alleged that she was sexually harassed and there was attempt to rape her when she went to the Bhabhar police station.

A first information report (FIR) was on Thursday registered against three policemen in Banaskantha district for alleged sexual harassment of a woman who had approached them to lodge a complaint against her in-laws.



The FIR was registered at the Bhabhar police station today following the Gujarat High Court's direction to district Superintendent of Police Niraj Badgujar last week to take action.



The FIR names police sub-inspector Jaswant Chaudhary and constables Soma Parmar and Ramesh Chaudhary.



The SP had transferred the trio on April 27 following the high court's order and ordered an inquiry against them.



The woman alleged in her complaint that they sexually harassed her and one of them tried to rape her when she went to the Bhabhar police station seeking to register an FIR for domestic violence against her in-laws two months ago.



Constable Soma Parmar, who was acting as the Police Station Officer, made her sit in the police station the whole day instead of taking down her complaint quickly, she alleged.



In the evening, when PSI Chaudhary arrived, Soma and Ramesh allegedly took her to a room behind the police station and molested her. Later Chaudhary tried to rape her by confining her inside the room, the woman alleged in the complaint, adding that she somehow managed to escape.



Seeking action against them, she later moved the high court.



An FIR under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (criminal use of force on woman with an intent to disrobe her) and section 166 (public servant disobeying law with the intent to cause injury to a person) was registered against the three, a local police official said. No arrest has been made yet.



