Dalit Man Held Up In Ahmedabad On Wedding Day For "Riding A Horse" The group of men, who were stalling the procession, ran away when the police team arrived said Inspector PG Patel of the Mansa Police Station.

Share EMAIL PRINT No police complaint was registered in the incident. (Representational) Ahmedabad: A Dalit man's wedding procession was held up for a few hours allegedly by some upper caste men who were objecting to the groom riding a horse, Mansa Police said.



The incident took place yesterday in Parsa village in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar, an official said.



"Some 4-5 people were not allowing the groom, a Dalit man, to ride a horse as part of the wedding procession. A team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), comprising of local police as well as Special Operations Group (SOG) and Crime Branch personnel, reached the spot and controlled the situation," said Inspector PG Patel, Mansa Police Station.



He added that the group of men, who were stalling the procession, ran away when the police team arrived. "The procession finally proceeded under police protection. There was no clash or any untoward incident. The marriage was conducted peacefully," Mr Patel added.



He said that no police complaint had been registered as yet in connection with the incident.



