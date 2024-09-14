Water Leakage At Taj Mahal's Main Dome After Heavy Rain

An official had earlier suspected a hairline crack after noticing moisture on the main dome of Taj Mahal.

Water leakage has been reported at the Taj Mahal after incessant rain for two days in Agra, about 250 km from the national capital Delhi. A probe has not found any damage on the main dome even as the garden adjacent to the 17th-century mausoleum remains submerged.

An official had earlier suspected a hairline crack after noticing moisture on the main dome. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which looks after historical monuments in the country, had put its staff on surveillance after the leakage was reported.

The 17th-century mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also among the seven wonders of the world.

Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Circle, Rajkumar Patel, said they used drone cameras to carry out the inspection.

"We saw leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. But when we checked, we found it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome using a drone camera," Mr Patel told PTI.

It is being monitored if the leakage is continuous or intermittent, he said. Meanwhile, visuals of the flooded garden have sparked concerns among locals and tourists.

"Proper care should be taken of the monument because for the tourism industry people it is the only hope," said Monika Sharma, a government-approved tour guide.

Agra recorded 151 mm of rain on Thursday, marking the highest amount of rainfall in 24 hours over the past 80 years. While one of the National Highways was waterlogged, crops were submerged in some parts due to the continuous rain. The Agra administration had ordered all schools to stay shut.

Necessary repairs will be conducted, and the garden will be restored after the rain subsides, said Mr Patel.

Other historical sites in Agra -- Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Jhunjhun Ka Katora, Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Akbar's tomb in Sikandra, and the Roman Catholic Cemetery -- also suffered minor damage due to the heavy rain.