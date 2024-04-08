Video: Girl, Paramilitary Jawan Fight At Taj Mahal Over Making Reels

The two were seen kicking each other as her friends tried to intervene

A girl and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were on Saturday seen exchanging blows when an argument broke out over shooting a video in the prohibited area of Agra's Taj Mahal.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the girl was seen pushing the paramilitary officer, who then pushed her back.

The two were also seen kicking each other as her friends tried to intervene.

CISF vs reel makers at Taj Mahal, Agra. pic.twitter.com/dEMHsAQPbw — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 6, 2024

According to reports, the girl was recording a reel despite a warning from the security personnel, who then confiscated her mobile phone.

The officer said that the girl was allowed to leave after she tendered an apology.