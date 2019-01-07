Schools In Agra To Remain Closed Till January 9 Due To Cold Wave

Agra District Magistrate NG Ravi Kumar instructed the managements to keep schools closed till Wednesday.

Agra
The closure of schools is likely to help prevent traffic jams in the city. (Representational)


Agra: 

The district administration has ordered closure of all schools here till January 9 in view of the cold wave, authorities said Monday.

Icy cold winds continued to force people indoors in the district. The minimum temperature was 9.9 degrees celsius on Saturday and the day temperature hovered around 20 degrees celsius. Markets remained largely deserted in the evenings.

The closure of schools is likely to help prevent traffic jams in the city on Wednesday when Prime minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra. 

