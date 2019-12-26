Internet Services Suspended In UP's Agra Ahead Of Friday Prayers

Internet will, however, work normally in banks and government services in Agra (file)

Internet in Agra - one of the most popular Indian tourist destinations in the world - will remain blocked from 8 am on Thursday till 6 pm on Friday over apprehension of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 21 people have been killed so far in violence during agitation against the law and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The district administration has said in an order that the measure is aimed at checking misinformation regarding the law, ahead of Friday prayers in the historic city.

"Violent protests have been witnessed against the CAA in Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad and other districts regarding which rumours are being spread on social media. According to sources, some organisations can stage protests, leading to the law and order problem," Additional District Magistrate (City), Prabhakant Awasthi, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government has placed the state on high alert and blacked out Internet connectivity in eight districts until tomorrow evening over concerns of further protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act erupting after the Friday prayers.

Internet connectivity was suspended in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. No such action was taken in state capital Lucknow, even though it had also witnessed clashes between the police and protesters last week.

Violence broke out in many parts of the state between December 19 and 21, claiming the lives of as many as 21 protesters. Although many of the bodies bore gunshot wounds, the state police insisted that they did not shoot anything other than plastic pellets and rubber bullets. They have owned up to opening fire only at Bijnore, where a 20-year-old civil services aspirant was killed.

The Citizenship Amendment Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.