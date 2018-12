Devendra was operated in Pushpanjali Hospital in Agra by a team of doctors (representational)

The first open heart surgery in Uttar Pradesh under the ambitious Ayushman Bharat project was performed in Agra yesterday.

Chief Medical Officer of Agra district, Mukesh Vats, said 50-year-old Devendra from Mainpuri was the first beneficiary of the project.

He was operated in Pushpanjali Hospital in Agra by a team of doctors including Atul Gupta and Dinesh Jain.