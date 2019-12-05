Case Filed Against UP Cop For Allegedly Marrying Second Time: Police

The cop was posted at Bindu Katra outpost when he allegedly married the second time. (Representational)

A woman has lodged a complaint against a sub-inspector in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly marrying her despite having a wife and two children, an official said today.

The 35-year-old woman filed the case at Sikandra police station.

She also alleged that the police official put pressure on her to have an abortion, the official said.

The matter is under investigation and departmental action will be taken against the accused if the complaint is found to be true, Station House officer (SHO), Sikandra, Arvind Kumar, said.

The sub-inspector was posted at Bindu Katra outpost when he married the complainant last year.

She later found out that he is already married and had two children, the police said.

The woman alleged that the accused never took her home or helped her financially, they said.