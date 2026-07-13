Google Rolls Out AI Disclosure Labels For Ads Across Search, YouTube And Discover

Google has announced new transparency measures for advertisements created or edited using generative artificial intelligence (AI), making it easier for users to identify AI-generated content across Search, YouTube and Discover.

The company is introducing a new “How this ad was made” section within the My Ad Center panel. Accessible through the three-dot menu or information icon on supported ads, the feature available globally will inform users whether an ad's assets were created or edited using AI.

Advertisers using Google's built-in generative AI tools will have these disclosures applied automatically to the My Ad Center panel. Those using third-party AI tools will be able to indicate AI usage through a new disclosure control. Depending on local regulations, AI labels may also appear directly on advertisements, either automatically or when advertisers use the disclosure control.

How does the AI label setting work?

Ads that contain assets that you designate as AI-generated or edited will then include a disclosure in the “How this ad was made” section in the My Ad Center panel.

In some geographies AI labels will also show on the ad itself. For campaigns targeting the European Union, India and New York, ads containing AI-generated or AI-edited assets will display visible AI labels on the ads themselves, in line with regional regulations requiring disclosure of synthetic or AI-generated content.

Set up AI labels

Manage AI labels during campaign creation

Step 1: Select the assets you want to manage.

Step 2: Then, select Manage AI label.

Step 3: Now, click on “Label this asset as created or edited with AI” or “Don't label this asset”.

Step 4: Once done, add AI labels when editing asset details for existing campaigns

Step 5: Go to Asset studio within the Tools menu Tools Icon and select Asset library.

Step 6: Select an asset to view the details page and click on “Label this asset as created or edited with AI” or “Don't label this asset” and save.

Label ads when generating new AI assets

You'll receive an in-product prompt to “Review assets” if ads in your campaign may require an AI label.

You'll find a list of assets in a table with the “AI label” column undesignated for those assets.

Click on the checkbox next to the asset you want to label and select “Label this asset as created or edited with AI” or “Don't label this asset” on the pop-up that appears.

Apply your own label

Advertisers also have the option to apply their own AI labels when using external design tools. Google clarified that such labels will not violate its policies on text overlays or watermarks. Tips when adding your own labels for AI assets:

Avoid your label being trimmed during ad rendering, do not place labels within a 5.5% margin around the full perimeter of your image asset.

Opt-out of image enhancements. These can crop your label.

For image enhancement controls in the different campaign types, use Asset Enhancements in Display campaigns, Asset Enhancements in Performance Max campaigns, and Adaptive Layouts in Demand Gen campaigns.

The latest update builds on Google's existing AI transparency initiatives, including the use of SynthID markers for AI-generated content and mandatory disclosures for synthetic or digitally altered election advertisements introduced in 2023.

Google added that its existing advertising policies, advertiser verification processes, and restrictions on misleading or deceptive advertising will continue to apply, regardless of whether AI is used in creating advertisements.