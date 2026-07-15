ASCI Reports Record 99.7% Voluntary Compliance From Advertisers In Q1

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has recorded its highest-ever voluntary compliance rate, with 99.7% of advertisers modifying or withdrawing advertisements in line with its recommendations during the first quarter of FY2026-27.

The latest compliance rate marks a sharp improvement from 86% in FY2025-26 and 83% in FY2024-25. The milestone comes at a time when India's advertising landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented and digital-first, making monitoring and enforcement more complex.

During Q1 FY2026-27, the self-regulatory body reviewed 1,089 advertisements across sectors, covering 1,616 cases in the quarter. Of the 1,089 ads, 179 advertisements involved influencer-related advertisements, reflecting the regulator's growing focus on digital content creators and influencer-led promotions.

The self-regulatory body said the near-perfect compliance rate was particularly significant given the fast-paced nature of digital advertising, where campaigns were rolled out rapidly across multiple platforms and formats. It noted that advertisers, agencies, influencers and digital platforms are increasingly recognising the importance of responsible advertising and consumer trust.

ASCI added that the trend was visible across both large and small brands, indicating wider acceptance of advertising standards across the industry. While legacy media such as print and television traditionally maintained high compliance levels, at 97% in FY2025-26, the narrowing gap between digital and traditional media signalled a broader shift in industry behaviour.

The council said the findings reaffirmed the effectiveness of India's self-regulatory framework, which is built on collaboration between industry stakeholders, rather than punitive action. It added that greater acceptance of its recommendations reflected an increasing understanding that transparent and truthful advertising is critical to building long-term brand credibility.

Commenting on the development, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI, said the record compliance rate demonstrated the industry's commitment to responsible advertising.

“A voluntary compliance rate of 99.7% is a strong indicator of the industry's commitment to responsible advertising and the effectiveness of India's self-regulatory model. Advertisers are increasingly recognising that consumer trust is earned through truthful and transparent communication,” Kapoor said.

She added that the achievement reflected the collective efforts of advertisers, agencies, influencers, digital platforms, regulators and ASCI's Consumer Complaints Council, which reviews advertising complaints.

ASCI said it will continue to support innovation in advertising while ensuring consumer protection remains central to brand communication across media.