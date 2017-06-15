Shooting At San Francisco Warehouse Kills 4, Including Gunman: Report

San Francisco police said the building was secure but offered no immediate information on victims.

World | | Updated: June 15, 2017 00:30 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shooting At San Francisco Warehouse Kills 4, Including Gunman: Report

The San Francisco Police have asked residents in the area to take shelter

At least four people were killed, including the gunman, when a disgruntled United Parcel Service Inc employee opened fire at a company package sorting hub in San Francisco, two local TV news stations reported.

After firing on co-workers, the suspect turned a gun on himself when confronted by police, according to NBC Bay Area and ABC 7. He later died at an area hospital, they said, citing law enforcement sources.

San Francisco police said the building was secure but offered no immediate information on victims.

Live video showed a massive police presence near the facility that employs 350, with workers being led out and embracing each other on the sidewalk outside.

"The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Victims were taken to the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, spokesman Brent Andrew said. He said he could not say how many patients were taken to the hospital or give their conditions.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READIn Virginia, Top Republican Shot, Others Injured In Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice
San Francisco shootingUPS warehouse shootingSan Francisco

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaReliance Jio Subscriber

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................