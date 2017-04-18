Pak Court To Rule On Panama Papers Case Involving Nawaz Sharif On Thursday

Pakistan's Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday on the high-profile Panama papers case involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, a ruling which could "make or break" the country's most powerful political family.The verdict is scheduled to be issued at 2 pm on April 20, confirmed the supplementary cause list released by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The Supreme Court of Pakistan said on February 23, after both the defence and prosecution completed their arguments, that it would reserve its verdict on the Panama papers case and issue a detailed judgement.The case is about alleged illegal money laundering by Mr Sharif in 1990s when he twice served as Prime Minister to purchase assets in London.The assets surfaced when Panama papers showed that they were managed through offshore companies owned by Mr Sharif's children.The five-member bench hearing the case had asked the Sharif family to produce documentary evidence to establish Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain as beneficial owner of Park Lane flats in London, in accordance with the family's claim.It is believed that the outcome of the case is make or break for 67-year-old Sharif ahead of election due next year.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the impending ruling as an important decision in the country's history."After waiting 57 days, the decision has come. We hope the decision benefits the country," Mr Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Dawn.