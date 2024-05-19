Nawaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan Of 'Backstabbing' Him After Elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif accused Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan of 'backstabbing' him in 2013 by carrying out protest rallies despite assuring him of cooperation after elections, reported Dawn.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N's Central Working Committee (CWC) in Lahore, Nawaz said upon assuming power in 2013, he visited Imran at his residence in Banigala and they agreed on a working relationship for the country's sake.

Nawaz further said Imran, thereafter, went to London along with other political leaders where a "plot was hatched" as per which protests were launched in the country upon the latter's return, Dawn reported.

Nawaz said he was left befuddled by the development, adding that he should have been informed about the matter or whatever the PTI's reservations were, according to the report.

"I visit you and you stab me in the back by assuring cooperation, and then you begin protests in Islamabad's D-Chowk?" Dawn quoted Nawaz as saying.

He added that his cabinet also called for a crackdown on the protests by the police but he asked them to desist, Dawn reported.

The former PM added that it was a 'matter of record' that his government had not impeded the formation of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 2013 elections, despite being in the position to do so through a coalition.

"We call for accountability of those who destroyed and ruined Pakistan," the PML(N) chief said.

Urging the people to take a judgment call on which political party had served them the best, Nawaz said they should consider these aspects before casting their votes.

"I have the right to ask my nation this question: What do you think, before voting, about Nawaz Sharif's performance was and what was that of his opponents?...the nation should answer this. I have a slight complaint with the nation as well. A prime minister is removed in a false case of not taking a salary from his son and the nation stays silent, this is not right," the former PM said.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz said false cases against the party were 'exposed'.

Lauding the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he also predicted a turnaround in the country's fortunes going forward, according to Dawn.

Speaking before him, the PM said he was at peace with stepping down as the PML(N) chief and wanted his brother to assume the party's presidency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)