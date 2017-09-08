'No Change In Policy': China Assures Key Ally Pak After BRICS Declaration "The BRICS declaration mentioned organisations which are already banned," said Sun Weidong, China's Ambassador to Pakistan.

"The BRICS declaration mentioned organisations which are already banned," said Sun Weidong, China's Ambassador to Pakistan.



"There has been no change in Chinese policy regarding Pakistan...Pakistan and China are in constant contact regarding regional challenges," he added, stressing that China supports Pakistan's stand on terror.



BRICS leaders adopted a declaration condemning terrorism at the summit in China's Xiamen.



The declaration, which doesn't name Pakistan, said: "We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir."



It also said: "We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable."



The Chinese ambassador's comments come just ahead of Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's visit to Beijing for a conference of envoys to discuss the US policy in Afghanistan.



Announcing the visit yesterday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said: "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The two sides have seen their relationship growing with sound momentum, frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful outcome of practical cooperation."



