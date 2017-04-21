'More Than 50' Afghan Soldiers Killed In Military Base Attack,Says US

"We're talking probably more than 50 casualties," said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command, adding he was unaware of any US-led coalition forces who were directly impacted by the attack.
"There is a mosque and a dining facility on the base that seemed to, at this point from our reports, be the subject of significant attack from enemy forces."
Thomas said it was unclear how close US-led coalition troops were to the fighting.
