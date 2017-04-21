'More Than 50' Afghan Soldiers Killed In Military Base Attack,Says US

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Taliban fighters have probably killed and wounded more than 50 Afghans in an ongoing attack on a mosque and dining facility inside an Afghan military base, a US military spokesman said, describing it as a "significant" strike."We're talking probably more than 50 casualties," said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command, adding he was unaware of any US-led coalition forces who were directly impacted by the attack."There is a mosque and a dining facility on the base that seemed to, at this point from our reports, be the subject of significant attack from enemy forces."Thomas said it was unclear how close US-led coalition troops were to the fighting.(Reporting by Phil Stewart)