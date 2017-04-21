'More Than 50' Afghan Soldiers Killed In Military Base Attack,Says US

World | | Updated: April 21, 2017 23:08 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'More Than 50' Afghan Soldiers Killed In Military Base Attack,Says US

Troops keep watch near the site of an ongoing attack on an army base in Afghanistan. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON:  Taliban fighters have probably killed and wounded more than 50 Afghans in an ongoing attack on a mosque and dining facility inside an Afghan military base, a US military spokesman said, describing it as a "significant" strike.

"We're talking probably more than 50 casualties," said Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the US military's Central Command, adding he was unaware of any US-led coalition forces who were directly impacted by the attack.

"There is a mosque and a dining facility on the base that seemed to, at this point from our reports, be the subject of significant attack from enemy forces."

Thomas said it was unclear how close US-led coalition troops were to the fighting.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READ'Not Advani, I Incited Mob To Raze Babri Mosque': Ex-BJP Lawmaker Vedanti
TalibanAfghan military base attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................