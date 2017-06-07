Live: Shooting At Iran Parliament, Ruhollah Khomeini Tomb, 7 Dead

Armed men launched two attacks in Iran's capital Tehran today morning.



14:06 (IST) Three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, carried out the attack in central Tehran, lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television. 14:00 (IST) Tehran is on lockdown, with streets blocked and the metro closed, and journalists kept away from the shrine by police. 13:58 (IST) Iran's Tasmin news agency said there were unconfirmed reports that the attackers had taken four hostages inside the parliament building.

13:53 (IST) It was not immediately clear who could be behind the attacks but Iran is a key player in efforts against the Islamic State group in both Syria and Iraq. 13:50 (IST) There were conflicting reports from inside the parliament complex, with some reports saying the situation had been brought under control while others said the shooting was continuing, with the buildings under lockdown.



At least seven people were killed in twin attacks on Iran's parliament and the grounds of revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini's mausoleum today, state media reported. A female suicide bomber was said to be involved in the attack. A security guard was killed when gunmen burst into Tehran's parliament complex, while a gardener was killed when armed assailants entered the grounds of Khomeini's mausoleum in the south of the city, according to local news agency ISNA. In a separate incident, an armed man opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and wounded a number of people, local media reported.