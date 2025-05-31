Iran Has Increased Production Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium: UN Watchdog

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The IAEA's report indicates Iran's uranium stockpile enriched to 60% has risen to 408.6 kg, raising concerns amid US-Iran nuclear deal talks. Iranian officials deny imminent agreements, while Trump remains optimistic about a potential deal without conflict.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's confidential report reveals that Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels has seen a significant surge. As of May 17, the country amassed 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, marking an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the agency's last report in February.

This development comes at a sensitive time especially with the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington over a possible nuclear deal.

The IAEA Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has expressed his concerns, stating that Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching to this level. He urges Tehran to cooperate fully and effectively with the agency.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian officials have dismissed speculation about an imminent nuclear deal with the United States, emphasising that any agreement must fully lift sanctions and allow the country's nuclear program to continue.

However, Trump said on Friday that he still thinks a deal could be completed in the “not too distant future.”

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about reaching a deal, stating that Iran would rather make a deal than face potential conflict. Trump said, "They don't want to be blown up. They would rather make a deal... That would be a great thing that we could have a deal without bombs being dropped all over the Middle East."

Trump has also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not carry out preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear program while the talks are still ongoing.

