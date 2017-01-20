Collapse
ISIS Destroys Part Of Roman Amphitheater In Palmyra

World | January 20, 2017
Syrian opposition monitors confirmed that ISIS destroyed parts of the Roman amphitheater.

Beirut, Lebanon:  Syria's state run news agency says the ISIS group has destroyed parts of the Roman amphitheater in Syria's historic town of Palmyra.

SANA says the terrorists destroyed "the facade" of the second-century amphitheater along with the tetrapylon, a cubic shaped ancient Roman monument. The agency did not give further details or say when the monuments were blown up.

Syrian opposition monitors confirmed that ISIS destroyed parts of the amphitheater and the tetrapylon.

The extremists recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops - nine months after ISIS was expelled in a Russia-backed offensive.

ISIS destroyed ancient temples and other relics last year.

